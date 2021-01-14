WATCH: Cops were delivering booze to residents, investigations reveal

A police officer has been nabbed after an investigation revealed that a video clip which went viral on social media showing officers delivering alcohol to citizens, is in fact true.

The Citizen reported on the video earlier this week and at the time, SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said it was not immediately clear whether the van in the video clip belonged to police, or whether the “alcohol” delivered was done at a police station or private residence.

Following The Citizen’s enquiries, police launched an investigation and on Thursday confirmed that a case of using a motor vehicle without owners’ consent, and a case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, had been opened against a police officer.

The incident took place at a shopping mall in Centurion, policed by the Lyttelton SAPS. An unconfirmed amount of alcohol was being off-loaded from the van, which suggests that a state vehicle was being used “to illegally convey alcohol in contravention of the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations”, police said.

The investigation was led by Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane, who said departmental proceedings were in place to deal with the officer’s “improper conduct”.

“When we saw the video clip our immediate concern was that no detail could be made out at face value, not even in which province the incident happened at. An urgent and intensive investigation was therefore required to get to the bottom of this matter,” said acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni.

“It is thus pleasing that the investigating officer and everyone who contributed to the investigation, understood the seriousness with which management of the SAPS viewed this incident,” Mthombeni said.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to report non-compliance with the regulations and should not fear especially when the transgressors are members of the SAPS or other law enforcement agencies. No one is above the law,” he continued.

