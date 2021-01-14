‘After-tears’ gatherers attack JMPD officers in Soweto

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a critical condition after he was attacked by more than 200 people while confiscating alcohol at an “after-tears” gathering in Protea Glen, Soweto.

The incident, according to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, took place on Wednesday.

“Four officers responded to a complaint at an ‘after-tears’ party. More than 200 people were in attendance and were drinking alcohol,” said Minnaar.

“When the four officers requested them to disperse and confiscated alcohol, the people started attacking the officers.”

ALSO READ: Two dead, cops wounded at Mpumalanga ‘after tears’ party

Minnaar said three officers were injured while one was critically injured.

“He suffered a fractured nose, left hand and shoulder,” Minnaar said.

The officers have been discharged and two people have since been arrested.

A Volkswagen GTI was also impounded by the police as the investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.