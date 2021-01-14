 
 
Who watches South Africa’s zealous booze-confiscating watchers?

Questions have arisen as to how much liquor has been confiscated since a mass disposal took place in October last year and security experts, it is not outside the realm of possibility of confiscated booze being sold on the black market by cops themselves.

Nica Richards
14 Jan 2021
06:34:14 PM
Police say they seized alcohol worth around R1 million from a tavern owner in Thornhill, Eastern Cape on 31 December 2020. File image.

Since the latest reinstated ban on the sale of alcohol in December last year, police have conducted a number of confiscations. Questions have now arisen as to how much liquor has been confiscated since a “symbolic disposal” by police in October last year. During the disposal, 6,127 litres of alcoholic “concoctions” and 6,568 litres of home-brewed liquor was destroyed. This was, however just a portion of the 17,215 litres in total which was confiscated by police. It was also said this would not be the last disposal, with similar events said to be taking place “at a later stage”. ALSO READ:...

