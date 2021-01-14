Who watches South Africa’s zealous booze-confiscating watchers?

Since the latest reinstated ban on the sale of alcohol in December last year, police have conducted a number of confiscations. Questions have now arisen as to how much liquor has been confiscated since a “symbolic disposal” by police in October last year. During the disposal, 6,127 litres of alcoholic “concoctions” and 6,568 litres of home-brewed liquor was destroyed. This was, however just a portion of the 17,215 litres in total which was confiscated by police. It was also said this would not be the last disposal, with similar events said to be taking place “at a later stage”. ALSO READ:...

Questions have now arisen as to how much liquor has been confiscated since a “symbolic disposal” by police in October last year. During the disposal, 6,127 litres of alcoholic “concoctions” and 6,568 litres of home-brewed liquor was destroyed. This was, however just a portion of the 17,215 litres in total which was confiscated by police.

It was also said this would not be the last disposal, with similar events said to be taking place “at a later stage”.

A ban on alcohol sales was first announced when the country was under level 5 lockdown in March 2020.

Where does the booze go?

On Thursday, the question of where confiscated alcohol goes deepened, after a police officer was confirmed to have used a police van to deliver alcohol to residents at a shopping mall in Centurion. The mall is policed by Lyttleton SAPS.

For security reasons, police refused to comment on how much alcohol is currently sitting in storage, or when the next mass disposal would take place.

But how risky is it to store alcohol in the current climate where public consumption and transportation is illegal? There are strong indications that illicit activities involving alcohol are in full swing.

A brewery depot in Kempton Park was recently robbed of six truckloads of alcohol, some of which is still at large, and last week, an Eastern Cape tavern owner was fined R10,000 for selling alcohol on 31 December 2020 and police seized liquor from his establishment with an estimated value of R1 million.

Last year, SAPS and JMPD members busted a club in Sandton, Blackdoor, for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

These are just some instances that have taken place well after the alcohol disposal occurred last year.

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) consultant Dr Johan Burger told The Citizen that there have been instances in the past where police stations were attacked to access firearms or attempts to free suspects, but that he is not aware of such attacks taking place to steal confiscated alcohol – yet.

“The risks may be too high and therefore it would be less risky to break into liquor stores,” he explained.

ISS senior researcher Dr Andrew Faull agreed, saying that confiscated alcohol is also often stored in secure warehouses, rather than at police stations.

Corruption vs thieves

Burger is, however, aware of corrupt police officials exploiting the availability of presumably large quantities of booze at certain police stations – aside from the recent transgressions.

“So, the risk is not so much the possibility of the public storming a police station or a warehouse where confiscated liquor may be stored, but much rather the actions of corrupt police officials.”

Faull reiterated Burger’s sentiment, saying that those working at or having access to police stores possibly accessing the confiscated alcohol for themselves, “or funnel some to contacts who might reward them with cash or other payment”, would be more likely than police stations getting robbed for booze.

This is “an established” problem that is worse in some areas of the country than others, Faull said, saying that “corruption and abuse of power” often occurs with regards to confiscated drugs, weapons and high-value items.

This problem will not, in Faull’s opinion, be worsened by the alcohol ban.

“There are always things of value in police stores and there is often leakage from some stores. Alcohol is not of a high enough value in relation to its size and weight to make mass theft from stores worthwhile for most people with access to stores,” Faull said.

Burger said in order to secure confiscated alcohol that is stored, “proper command and control at all police stations” must be instilled.

He suggested secure measures being implemented to reduce access to the confiscated booze, and for “prompt action” to be taken against police members found to be involved in corrupt activities.

