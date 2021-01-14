Crime 14.1.2021 09:32 am

Arrests made in mob killing of Eastern Cape ‘house robber’

News24 Wire
Arrests made in mob killing of Eastern Cape ‘house robber’

File image for illustration only: iStock

The man was accused of committing housebreakings in the area by the community, who assaulted him before dumping him in his front yard, where he died of his injuries.

Two people, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested by Motherwell police in the Eastern Cape for the alleged killing of a 50-year-old man on 29 December.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 01:30 on that day, Goodman Gegese was taken from his house in New Town in Motherwell by an angry mob.

They accused him of committing housebreakings in the area. He was severely assaulted and thereafter taken back to his home and dumped in his front yard, where he died from his injuries.

Following intensive investigations, two people were arrested on Tuesday. More arrests are expected.

Both suspects will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Motherwell station commander Brigadier Michael Solani commended Detective Warrant Officer Marrilyn Jungli for her dedication and said vigilantism cannot be a justifiable act of punishment for anyone.

“The community must refrain from making assumptions without verifying the facts,” Solani said.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Obstacle to jabs in Eastern Cape 14.1.2021
Only 217 critical care beds available for patients at Eastern Cape hospitals 13.1.2021
More than 14,000 weapons to be smelted in Eastern Cape 8.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update

Business News Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition