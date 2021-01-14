Arrests made in mob killing of Eastern Cape ‘house robber’

Two people, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested by Motherwell police in the Eastern Cape for the alleged killing of a 50-year-old man on 29 December.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 01:30 on that day, Goodman Gegese was taken from his house in New Town in Motherwell by an angry mob.

They accused him of committing housebreakings in the area. He was severely assaulted and thereafter taken back to his home and dumped in his front yard, where he died from his injuries.

Following intensive investigations, two people were arrested on Tuesday. More arrests are expected.

Both suspects will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Motherwell station commander Brigadier Michael Solani commended Detective Warrant Officer Marrilyn Jungli for her dedication and said vigilantism cannot be a justifiable act of punishment for anyone.

“The community must refrain from making assumptions without verifying the facts,” Solani said.

