Life in jail for man who raped two pregnant women and skipped bail

A Northern Cape man received a life sentence plus 26 years for rape and robbery in the Kuruman Regional Court on Wednesday.

Tshepiso Godfrey Oliphant, 32, was found guilty of raping two women in 2012 and 2013 and robbing them of their cellphones and money, said police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien. Both victims were pregnant at the time of the rapes.

The first rape occurred on 14 December 2012, when the 18-year-old victim was lured by Oliphant to Promise Land in Mothibistad.

He took her to an open field and raped her twice. He also robbed her of her cellphone valued at R2 000, as well as money. He left her and fled the scene. The victim was able to report the incident and received medical treatment.

The second incident occurred on 12 July 2013, when the 29-year-old victim met Oliphant at a hiking spot next to the Kuruman court.

The victim and Oliphant got into the same vehicle. He then grabbed her and dragged her into an abandoned house, where he raped her twice and also robbed her of her cellphone valued at R3 000 as well as cash.

Oliphant was arrested on 11 September 2013 and was granted bail. He absconded, was rearrested on 9 September 2020 and was linked to both cases with DNA.

His name was recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Henriette de Waal welcomed the sentence.

News24

