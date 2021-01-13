Durban nurses in court for using patient’s bank card, even after death

Two nurses are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a case of fraud after they allegedly used the bank card of a patient and allegedly continued to do so even after the patient’s death.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the complainant – the deceased patient’s business partner – noticed that his partner’s bank card was being used while he was admitted at St Augustine Hospital.

Mbele said the complainant also noticed that the bank card continued to be used even after his business partner had passed away.

Mbele added that according to a bank statement, one withdrawal was made at St Augustine Hospital, where 40-year-old accused number one works as a nurse.

The hospital’s video footage was not clear enough to identify who had used the card, Mbele said.

The investigating officer in the matter, who is stationed at Umbilo, also visited one of the stores where purchases were made with the bank card, Mbele said.

“He went to Glenwood Spar and their video footage confirmed that the card was used by accused number one. He was dressed in full uniform. The accused was arrested and some of the goods he purchased were recovered. He said the card was with his friend, accused number two. He, too, was arrested and other goods purchased by him were also recovered.

“Accused number one is a repeat offender who has been arrested for other cases of theft and fraud. He is also wanted by the Belleville police in Cape Town for a case of fraud. Accused number two has also previously been arrested for a case of fraud. It is alleged that the pin code to the card was saved in the deceased’s cellphone. The phone was recovered at a second hand cellphone shop in Point Road,” Mbele said.

Mbele said accused number two is a 45-year-old nurse working at a private hospital in Umhlanga.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

