Man arrested for video of firearm discharge incident at Pretoria toll plaza

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a video of a man who discharged a firearm at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria last month.

The man, who is believed to be a former police officer, allegedly fired several shots into the air while a crowd of people chanted “jou ma se p**s”.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk, said Sinoville police investigated the incident, which apparently took place just before 14:00 on 20 December.

Although the motive was not confirmed, Netwerk24 reported that it appeared the shooter’s frustration with slow-moving traffic might have led to the shooting.

“Two members of the Sinoville detectives’ detection team, Warrant Officers Riaan Booysen and Duppie du Pisani, followed up on information and identified and located the suspect,” Van Dyk said.

“The 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of members of the Public Order [Policing] Unit.”

“Six firearms were found in a storage facility and one firearm and ammunition was found in [the suspect’s] vehicle. Another two firearms was found and handed in at the Sinoville [police station].”

The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

The man has been charged with discharging of a firearm in a public area and the possession of illegal firearms.

The man was allegedly involved in “previous incident”, Van Dyk added.

