Crime 13.1.2021 11:47 am

Family face murder charges after allegedly killing daughter’s boyfriend

Natasha Pretorius
Family face murder charges after allegedly killing daughter’s boyfriend

For illustrative purposes. Picture: File

Sibiya said the motive for the killing is still being investigated by the Kagiso Police.

Three members of one family have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man on Christmas Day in Rietvallei, Krugersdorp.

According to Captain Solomon Sibiya, the Kagiso Police spokesperson, the murder took place on 25 December.

He said at about 10am, the victim went to look for his ex-girlfriend – who is one of the suspects’ daughters. When the man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house he knocked on the door and the family attacked him with unknown heavy, sharp objects.

“The victim was then rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” Sibiya said.

The police launched an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman, the ex-girlfriend’s sister on Thursday, 7 January.

“In a space of two days two more suspects were put behind bars.”

ALSO READ: Murder suspects nabbed after 5 months on the run

On Sunday, 10 January, a 56-year-old woman, who is the mother of the ex-girlfriend, and her 19-year-old son were also arrested.

Sibiya said the motive for the killing is still being investigated by the Kagiso Police detectives but that all three suspects had appeared in the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court on murder charges.

“They were remanded in custody for further police investigations.”

This article was republished from Krugersdorp News with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition