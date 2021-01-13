Family face murder charges after allegedly killing daughter’s boyfriend

Three members of one family have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man on Christmas Day in Rietvallei, Krugersdorp.

According to Captain Solomon Sibiya, the Kagiso Police spokesperson, the murder took place on 25 December.

He said at about 10am, the victim went to look for his ex-girlfriend – who is one of the suspects’ daughters. When the man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house he knocked on the door and the family attacked him with unknown heavy, sharp objects.

“The victim was then rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” Sibiya said.

The police launched an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman, the ex-girlfriend’s sister on Thursday, 7 January.

“In a space of two days two more suspects were put behind bars.”

ALSO READ: Murder suspects nabbed after 5 months on the run

On Sunday, 10 January, a 56-year-old woman, who is the mother of the ex-girlfriend, and her 19-year-old son were also arrested.

Sibiya said the motive for the killing is still being investigated by the Kagiso Police detectives but that all three suspects had appeared in the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court on murder charges.

“They were remanded in custody for further police investigations.”

This article was republished from Krugersdorp News with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.