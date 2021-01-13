Officer charged with murder after responding to housebreaking incident

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nkosinati Khanyile said on Thursday, 7 January, that the wounded man was treated at the Witbank Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries.

Khanyile further confirmed that the reaction officer was arrested and formally charged with murder on 30 December.

The suspect was remanded in custody.

He appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court where bail was denied and the case postponed to Monday, 4 January.

After his court appearance on 4 January, bail to the amount of R3,000 was granted.

The next court date is scheduled for 17 March.

According to a source, police will conduct a post mortem.

