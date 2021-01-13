Officer charged with murder after responding to housebreaking incident

A Kasselman Security Services (KSS) officer has been charged with murder after responding to a housebreaking incident in Standerton, Mpumalanga.
According to KSS, the reaction officer responded to an alarm at 6am and found an open window, with the burglar bars removed.
The officer entered the premises through the window and noticed the intruder inside the house.
KSS indicated that an attack directed at the officer followed, where a sharp object was used and the officer shot at the man who allegedly launched an attack on him.
Emergency personnel attended to the wounded man and Standerton Police were at the scene as well.
Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nkosinati Khanyile said on Thursday, 7 January, that the wounded man was treated at the Witbank Hospital.
He succumbed to his injuries.
Khanyile further confirmed that the reaction officer was arrested and formally charged with murder on 30 December.
The suspect was remanded in custody.
He appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court where bail was denied and the case postponed to Monday, 4 January.
After his court appearance on 4 January, bail to the amount of R3,000 was granted.
The next court date is scheduled for 17 March.
According to a source, police will conduct a post mortem.
