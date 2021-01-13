Murder of man believed to be Zandile Gumede supporter shocks eThekwini ANC

The ANC in the eThekwini region has expressed its shock at the fatal shooting of Sduduzo Magwaza who was reportedly one of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede‘s staunch supporters.

The coordinator of the eThekwini regional task team, Bheki Ntuli said Magwaza’s murder on Tuesday night came as a shock because currently there is stability in the region with much of the focus being on the fight against Covid-19.

Ntuli said the party could not say whether Magwaza’s killing was an act of criminality or not.

Ntuli sent his and the party’s condolences to Magwaza’s family and conveyed that due to the current Covid-19 regulations, the party could not come out in its numbers to show support for the family.

Magwaza was a committed ANC member who understood the party and was active at ward level in eThekwini, Ntuli said.

Ntuli said Magwaza was vocal and upfront, prioritised education, and was disciplined and well behaved and the party is saddened by his death, which is a great loss to the organisation.

Ntuli called on the police to act swiftly and get to the bottom of Magwaza’s murder.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Verulam police station following Magwaza’s shooting at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.

“The 42-year-old victim was at his flat in Cornubia, Verulam when he was shot by two unknown people who fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the killing is unknown,” Mbele said.

