Limpopo speedster arrested after nearly setting new national record 

Limpopo traffic police have arrested a driver of a Mercedes-Benz who allegedly clocked 240km/h on the N1 at Pienaarsrivier on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man was caught the speed in a 120km/h zone and was detained and charged for reckless and negligent driving, as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.

The man was only 2km/h shy of breaking the 2020 record.

The highest speed in 2020 was recorded on the N1 near Ventersburg in the Free State, where a motorist was caught travelling at 242km/h.

Last Friday, Limpopo traffic police arrested a 34-year-old man after he was caught allegedly driving 209km/h on a 120km/h road.

The speedster was driving a Volkswagen Polo on the N1 in Modimolle.

“He was arrested on the spot and taken to Modimolle Police Station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h,” said the traffic department.

Releasing the 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics in December, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Limpopo recorded an increase in the number road of fatalities, with 90 fatalities compared to 76 in 2019.

The Eastern Cape also recorded an increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019, and Mpumalanga with 73 fatalities compared to 63 in 2019.

