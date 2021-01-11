PE cop dismissed for allegedly raping 8-year-old girl

A South African Police Services (SAPS) official has been dismissed for alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed on Monday, 11 January.

According to IPID National Spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the official’s dismissal comes after the investigating unit finalised its report into the rape allegations.

Cola said the report recommended his dismissal, which has been effective since 5 January 2021. The official worked at Kamesh police station in Port Elizabeth.

“As mandated by the IPID Act, Section 28 (1)(d) to investigate rape by a police officer, whether the police officer is on duty or off duty, IPID investigated this matter which led to the arrest of the police officer in August 2020.

“He was subsequently released on R5,000 bail, he is under 24-hour house arrest with strict conditions that he cannot make contact with the complainant, the victim as well as the victim’s family.”

Cola said the matter was currently before the Uitenhage Magistrate Court.

“The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is yet to determine whether the trial will be heard by the regional court or the high court, as well as the trial date.

“Gender based violence (GBV) cases are a high priority for IPID, as such the investigation was swiftly completed with recommendations to have the officer dismissed from the SAPS , further recommendations for prosecution were sent to the DPP.

“IPID is zero tolerant to gender based violence perpetuated by the officers of the law, the dismissal of the Colonel is welcomed, may this dismissal send a strong message to police officers that women’s bodies and rights should be respected.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.