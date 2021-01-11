Crime 11.1.2021 02:44 pm

Robbery at Westgate Mall leaves one person dead

Makhosandile Zulu
Picture: iStock

A security company posted on Facebook that the person who was shot was a staff member and has been confirmed dead.

A person was shot during a robbery at a Markham store inside Westgate Shopping Centre, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Mavela Masondo, confirmed that a robbery took place at the store at around 11.30am and said police were still gathering information over how many suspects were involved in the robbery and whether the suspects got away with any goods or cash.

Masondo said more details would be provided by the police in due course, as they were still busy at the scene.

Security company, Suburban Control Centre, posted on Facebook that the person who was shot was a staff member and has been confirmed dead.

Armed robbery at Markhams in Westgate Mall, Roodepoort. Shooting occurred. One staff member has been confirmed dead.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, January 11, 2021

This is a developing story.

