EFF’s Ndlozi to open case against Police Minister Bheki Cele

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he will open a case of “political interference and defeating the ends of justice” against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In a statement on Sunday, the EFF said this follows a North Gauteng High Court ruling which cited Cele as having attempted to stop the suspension of the head of police crime intelligence, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs over the allegedly fraudulent acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ndlozi will open the case at the Sunnyside police station in Tshwane.

Commissar @MbuyiseniNdlozi To Open A Case Against Minister Of Police Bheki Cele pic.twitter.com/yU9G77DAXm — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 10, 2021

The North Gauteng High Court ruling, which the EFF has welcomed, affirmed the suspension of Jacobs and five others.

The EFF said it was “a clear case of political interference and a direct attempt to frustrate the ends of justice” on Cele’s part for having issued a letter to the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, instructing him to halt Jacobs’s suspension.

“Cele argued that suspension should not happen until the inspector-general’s report, which made the allegations, is given or submitted to him,” the EFF said.

The party accused Cele of undermining attempts to combat corruption, adding that the minister’s attempt to halt Jacobs’s suspension was tied to their relationship “dating back to Robben Island, where they were cell mates”.

The EFF further said it suspected that Cele may be involved in the alleged PPE fraud.

“This will not come as a shock since Cele has been found guilty [sic] of maladministration and improper conduct within SAPS [SA Police Service] before by the Office of the Public Protector.

“This was in relation to the R500 million lease of the SAPS for the Sanlam Middestad building in Pretoria.”

