Umbumbulu pensioner arrested over woman’s stabbing

A 66-year-old man handed himself over to Umbumbulu police last Friday following the stabbing of a 43-year-old woman.

“His arrest came after an incident that occurred on 5 January 2021 at 3am at KwaQumbu Reserve,” said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

According to police spokesperson in the province, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the woman is in hospital recovering and the suspect will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate Court on Monday.

“She sustained multiple stab wounds on the body and was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Mbhele.

Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

“Gender-based violence remains a priority for the SAPS [SA Police Service]. We will ensure that those involved in such cases are brought to book,” he said.

