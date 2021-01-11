Crime 11.1.2021 10:25 am

Westbury man shot dead outside his home

Medics say the man was shot twice.

A Westbury, Johannesburg, man – believed to be in his 30s – was fatally gunned down on Sunday night outside his residence in Jacaranda Place.

ER24 paramedics said they arrived at the scene of the shooting at around 9pm and found the man inside the property against a wall.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained two gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” ER24 said in a statement.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the police were still verifying the information around the shooting and a statement would be issued in due course.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

