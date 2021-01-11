10 caught in Northern Cape for possession of endangered plants worth R400K

Ten people were arrested in Upington, Northern Cape, on Sunday after they were found in possession of protected plants valued at R400 000.

They were arrested by members of the Springbok Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit for being in contravention of the Nature Conservation Act.

They were found with over 8 000 species of the Conophytum plant, an endangered succulent found in parts of South Africa and Namibia.

“Two vehicles, a Chevrolet bakkie and a Toyota Corolla, were confiscated by police as they were used in the commission of the crime,” said SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The group will appear in the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

