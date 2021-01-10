Crime 10.1.2021 06:58 pm

Church elders arrested after attacking cops

Citizen Reporter
Police attempted to disperse approximately 250 congregants from an illegal church service, but had chairs thrown at them instead.

Police in Gauteng’s Sedibeng District arrested three people in Sebokeng on Sunday, for contravening the COVID-19 Disaster Management Act regulations, as well as public violence.

According to a statement, two male church elders, aged 47 and 69, and a 62-year old woman were arrested, after police responded to a report of an illegal gathering at a church in Seboken Zone 7.

On arrival, the approximately 250 gathered congregants were ordered to disperse, but instead they allegedly started throwing chairs at police officers. Police responded by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at the congregants.

“Police are calling on members of the public to adhere to the Lockdown Regulations which have been put in place for everyone’s safety against the fast spreading COVID-19, and not to go out of their way to break the law,” the police’s statement reads.

“Residents of Gauteng have done well thus far and are urged to continue to report non-compliance with the Regulations…”

The suspects remain in custody and will appear in court soon.

