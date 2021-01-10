Crime 10.1.2021 10:41 am

Man arrested for allegedly transporting 160kg of dagga in taxi

News24Wire
Man arrested for allegedly transporting 160kg of dagga in taxi

Picture: iStock

Police say the estimated value of the dagga consignment is R320 000..

Western Cape police have arrested a man for allegedly transporting around 160 kilograms of dagga.

Police officers in Beaufort West held a vehicle checkpoint on the N1 outside the Karoo town at around 21:30 on Friday when they stopped a taxi, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

On searching the vehicle, officers discovered six bags filled with dagga in the trailer.

“The estimated value of the dagga consignment is R320 000,” Potelwa said.

A 51-year-old man was arrested. He will appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in dagga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition