Man arrested for allegedly transporting 160kg of dagga in taxi

Western Cape police have arrested a man for allegedly transporting around 160 kilograms of dagga.

Police officers in Beaufort West held a vehicle checkpoint on the N1 outside the Karoo town at around 21:30 on Friday when they stopped a taxi, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

On searching the vehicle, officers discovered six bags filled with dagga in the trailer.

“The estimated value of the dagga consignment is R320 000,” Potelwa said.

A 51-year-old man was arrested. He will appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in dagga.

