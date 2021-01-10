Five suspects arrested for rape and murder of 14-year-old girl

Five suspects have been arrested in the Eastern Cape following the rape and murder of a 14-year-old Helenvale teenage girl.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at around 8.30am on Thursday police were alerted about the body of a woman lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park.

“She sustained multiple stab wounds. On Friday, 8 January 2021, she was identified as Patronicia, Mandy, Jordaan, 14, from Kobus Road in Helenvale. She was last seen by a relative on Monday, 4 January 2021 in Kobus Road,” Naidu said.

Naidu said a 72 hour activation plan was immediately implemented by the police and a task team comprising of Gelvandale detectives, crime intelligence, provincial crime scene investigation, Anti-Gang Unit , public order policing, CIT Combatting Team and the state pathologist was set up.

“Early on Saturday morning, 9 January 2021 at about 6am, the hunt for the suspects began and at about 7.15am, the first two suspects were arrested at a house in Old Stanford Road. A few minutes later, three other suspects were rounded up at houses in Bongo and Pienaar Streets. All suspects have gang affiliations and are aged between 18 and 33 years old. Further arrests are expected.

“It is further alleged that on Tuesday evening, 5 January 2021 at about 9.30pm, Ms Jordaan was in the accompany of 12 males at a house in Bongo Street which is used for smoking drugs. She was allegedly gang raped. At about 3am on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, everyone left the house and split up with Ms Jordaan in the company of 6 males. On Thursday, 7 January 2021, her body was discovered.

“The arrested suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 January 2021 on charges of rape and murder,” Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the multi-disciplinary team following the arrest of the five suspects.

Ntshinga further expressed hershock and sadness following the “heinous act of violence against a helpless child”.

“Violence against children is totally intolerable therefore we will ensure that these perpetrators are denied bail. The occurrence and societal problem of gender based violence continues to be a profound and widespread problem in our country. The South African Police Service further reiterates its commitment to eradicate and eliminate all forms of gender based violence and we call on our citizens to unite against this sick scourge,” Ntshinga said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

