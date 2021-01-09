Murder suspects nabbed after 5 months on the run

Police officers arrested the two after they received a tip-off during an operation in KwaDukuza. This led them to a flat in Durban, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“They proceeded to the flat situated on the Victoria Embankment, where a 29-year-old suspect was placed under arrest,” Gwala said.

The suspect was found in possession of suspected stolen items, including laptops, bank cards, passports and identity documents.

Another suspect, 43, was arrested at his home in Sundumbili.

“The suspects have been on the run since September after they alleged killed a 33-year-old man in Sundumbili,” Gwala said.

The victim Andile Sabelo Dakane, 33, was murdered on 7 September at 21:30. He was shot and killed by two people next to a local clinic in Somuhle Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The two suspects have been charged with murder and the possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

