Crime 9.1.2021 06:06 pm

Murder suspects nabbed after 5 months on the run

News24 Wire
Murder suspects nabbed after 5 months on the run

Picture: iStock

Two murder suspects, who had been on the run since September, have been arrested in Durban.

Police officers arrested the two after they received a tip-off during an operation in KwaDukuza. This led them to a flat in Durban, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“They proceeded to the flat situated on the Victoria Embankment, where a 29-year-old suspect was placed under arrest,” Gwala said.

The suspect was found in possession of suspected stolen items, including laptops, bank cards, passports and identity documents.

Another suspect, 43, was arrested at his home in Sundumbili.

“The suspects have been on the run since September after they alleged killed a 33-year-old man in Sundumbili,” Gwala said.

The victim Andile Sabelo Dakane, 33, was murdered on 7 September at 21:30. He was shot and killed by two people next to a local clinic in Somuhle Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The two suspects have been charged with murder and the possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition