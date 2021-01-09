WATCH: ‘Drunk’ cop passed out on the side of the road

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing an allegedly drunk South African Police Service (SAPS) officer who was caught on camera passed out on the side of the road.

In one video, one of the people gathered around the allegedly drunk and passed out officer says the cop is sleeping “in front of the police station”.

Bheki Cele waar is jy,jy is besig om klein dinge te vermaak terwyl groot misdade onder jou neus plaasvind, jou polisie stel jou selfs bloot, jy moet dit hanteer https://t.co/QdsjnFEFDZ — kgethego_M (@kge__T) January 9, 2021

In another video, the officer, now awake, is captured on camera struggling to speak while he is seated behind a public bench, a few moments later the cop falls backwards onto the ground.

According to the police, the officer is stationed at Randfontein and was off-duty when on Friday he was found under the influence of alcohol.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said internal processes were underway “in accordance with the SAPS discipline regulations” with regards to the officer’s “improper conduct”.

“The regrettable incident happened near Toekomsrus satellite police station and police were alerted by members of the public,” Peters said.

Gauteng police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned the behaviour of the officer “which is not only improper” but also “disgraceful and unacceptable” and “detrimental to the image of the SAPS”.

“And this during a time when the organisation is working hard to restore public confidence and trust in the service. A criminal case has also been opened against the member and he has been charged with being drunk in public in police uniform, and subsequently released on a J534, admission of guilt, fine,” Mawela said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

