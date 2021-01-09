Police find a firearm cache in Oudtshoorn Dam

Police in the Western Cape have a found a firearms cache at the Raubenheimer Dam outside Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo over the past two days.

Police spokesperson, Captain M Pojie said a team of experienced investigators had been assembled to probe the discovery of a firearms cache and ammunition.

“A municipal worker at the site made a report to authorities about the discovery of ammunition during a routine inspection at the dam. On Thursday he returned to the dam after water levels dropped and discovered more ammunition.

“Members attached to the Attaqua K9, police divers and crime intelligence were dispatched to the scene where the firearms cache, firearm parts as well as ammunition were recovered from the water,” Pojie said.

Garden Route District police Commissioner, Major General Oswald Reddy, visited the scene and commended the investigators. He also commended the members for an excellent job done in retrieving the cache from the water.

“Investigation into this discovery continues and is expected that more ammunition could be retrieved. We appeal to the any person that could assist to trace the person responsible for dumping these items to please come forward. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and any person with information may contact the Oudtshoorn Police at 044 2039000 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111. Information could also be shared on the MySAPS app.”

