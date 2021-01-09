Crime 9.1.2021 11:01 am

R10m worth of liquor seized, suspects attempt to bribe cops with R40k

Citizen reporter
Police say three men, Chinese nationals, and one South African man were arrested and are due in court soon.

A warehouse in Jeppestown, Johannesburg,  filled with R10 million worth of liquor was discovered by the police on Friday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, senior superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the warehouse was discovered during a joint operation by the JMPD and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Minnaar said during the operation, officers went to a property next to the Jeppe Train Station where they found a group of people drinking beer outside a tavern.

The officers approach the roller door of the said property and someone from inside the property told them to go to the side entrance, Minnaar said.

Once the officers gained access to the property, a warehouse, through the side entrance, they discovered alcohol worth R10 million and three men, Chinese nationals, were arrested along with one South African man, Minnaar said.

Minnaar said the four suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the police officers with R40 000.

The suspects were charged with being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act for selling liquor during Level 3 Lockdown, which is prohibited, Minnaar said.

Minnaar added that the suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

