Man arrested for allegedly murdering and burying his wife in a shallow grave

A 32-year-old suspect will on Monday appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly killing his 53-year-old wife and then burying her body in a shallow grave that was dug inside their shack at Nwadzekudzeku village, Giyani, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The couple was reportedly staying together in the area. The local residents apparently became curious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. This after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening at around 9.30pm.

“On Thursday morning they then decided to check what was going on and on entering the premises, traces of bloodstains were allegedly seen through the window of the house. Some of the community members were met by an unpleasant smell coming from a shack that has been erected in front of the house. They then decided to forcefully open the door of the shack after their calls went unanswered and discovered the shallow grave.

“The police were immediately called and the body of a 53-year-old woman was exhumed from the shallow grave that was dug inside the shack. A manhunt was launched and the suspect was arrested in the afternoon yesterday.”

Mojapelo said it was reported that the woman is from KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, and that her identity cannot be revealed at this stage because her family has not been traced.

Mojapelo added that the police have not determined the motive for the murder at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Limpopo police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned this incident, labelling it as one of the most horrendous crimes perpetrated against a woman.

“The arrest of this suspect and the actions that were taken by the local residents are commendable and should send a clear message that perpetrators of gender based violence and femicide will not have any place to hide. We therefore urge our communities to continue working with the police by reporting crimes that taking place in their localities,” Ledwaba said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

