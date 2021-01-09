Foreign national arrested following drug bust in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo arrested a 40-year-old foreign national after discovering drugs worth more than a million.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the suspect had been hiding in a house in Polokwane when he was arrested on Friday afternoon.

“Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) and the tracing team conducted an intelligence driven operation after receiving information about the suspect who was allegedly dealing in drugs at a particular address in Polokwane.

“The members then swooped on the premises and discovered large quantities of nyaope, crystal meth and drug manufacturing chemicals worth over a million of rands.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was possibly the kingpin distributor of drugs to local dealers who were selling on the streets.

“The suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Police investigations are continuing”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.