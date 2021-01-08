Durban police warn of ‘officers’ demanding bribes to drop ‘rape charges’ scam

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned the public of a “rape case” scam reported to be going on in Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they have received reports of people getting phone calls, from a person presenting himself as Colonel Van Niekerk from “provincial head office”, claiming that there is a warrant of arrest has been issued for them in a rape case.

The caller asks for money so that he can help them evade the case.

“In a recent incident, a potential victim was told that he was a suspect in a rape case and a sex worker who was not paid for services had opened a case of rape.

“The victim was told to pay the escort agency an amount of R3 000 in order to evade prosecution as a warrant of arrest was issued,” said Gwala, adding that the man did not take the bait.

Gwala appealed to the public to be on the lookout for this scam, saying: “Under no circumstances will a police officer ask for money from suspects or the victims of crime.”

She urged victims of this scam or any other scam to report the matter to police at their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

