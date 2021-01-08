Elderly Cape Town man found in possession of meth, mandrax arrested

Crime 8.1.2021 07:09 pm

The 73-year-old man is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday,

A 73-year-old man from Cape Town has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine and mandrax tablets.

The police were following up on information on Friday about drugs being kept at a house in Keurberg Road, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

“A search warrant was obtained and police proceeded to the address and upon their arrival, they found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and [mandrax] tablets worth a substantial amount,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The man was arrested and was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Rwexana added.

In an unrelated incident in Manenberg, the police arrested a 46-year-old man on Wednesday for possession of drugs.

The police were acting on a tip-off about the drugs at a house in Sonderend Road.

“They conducted a search on the premises and found 62 packets of tik. The suspect appeared in court today [Friday] for possession of drugs,” Rwexana said.

