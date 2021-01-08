Speedster arrested for clocking 209km/h in Limpopo

Limpopo traffic police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he was caught allegedly driving 209km/h on a 120km/h road.

The speedster was driving a Volkswagen Polo on the N1 in Modimolle.

“He was arrested on the spot and taken to Modimolle Police Station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h,” said the traffic department.

Releasing the 2020 festive season preliminary road statistics in December, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Limpopo recorded an increase in the number road of fatalities, with 90 fatalities compared to 76 in 2019.

The Eastern Cape also recorded an increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019, and Mpumalanga with 73 fatalities compared to 63 in 2019.

“The highest speed was recorded on the N1 near Ventersburg in the Free State where a motorist was caught travelling at 242km/h,” Mbalula said.

