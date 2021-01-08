Suspects nabbed in Durban with stolen taxi following car chase

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two suspects aged 18 and 20 who were caught with a stolen taxi following a car chase.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said Durban police officers received information about a stolen vehicle being chased from Chatsworth, heading for Durban.

“The vehicle was spotted travelling along Argyle Road and joining Umgeni Road. The police officers pursued the vehicle and managed to intercept it along Umgeni Road.

“Two suspects were found inside the Toyota Quantum, which had been stolen an hour ago from the Chatsworth Centre Taxi Rank. They were placed under arrest and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspects will also be charged for a case of theft, which will be opened in Chatsworth. They will also be profiled to check if they are linked to other cases reported in Chatsworth and surrounding areas,” Gwala said.

Gwala added that the suspects were expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the suspects’ arrest.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

