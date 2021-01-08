NSPCA nabs suspected stock thieves at Beitbridge

A truck suspected to be transporting stolen horses, sheep and goats was intercepted by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), after a days’ long search since December last year.

On 22 December, the unit received a call from concerned members of the public about the truck.

After calling on police and the traffic department for assistance, the NSPCA discovered that the truck had not yet reached South Africa’s borders.

The next few days consisted of constant surveillance and monitoring.

Thanks to the efforts of the unit, and assistance from the South African Revenue Service’s customs dog unit, the truck was stopped at the Beitbridge border, attempting to cross into Zimbabwe.

Upon inspection, NSPCA unit members found the truck was overloaded, and some animals were underweight.

The paperwork required to transport animals was also not in order, the NSPCA said.

The South African Police Service’s stock theft unit then assisted in confirming identification, after which the truck was returned to the farm it originated from.

A search conducted by a senior NSPCA inspector found the welfare of the animals at the farm to be questionable.

Four goats had to be euthanised, and the farm owner was issued with a warning to seek veterinary advice, provide more feed to the animals, provide proof of ownership, and to receive education on the correct way to transport animals.

Inspectors said they would be conducting a follow-up inspection at the property to reassess the animals’ welfare, and to ensure that the farm complied with the warnings issued, before the animals would be allowed to travel to Zimbabwe.

The NSPCA has dealt with at least two incidents of incorrect transportation of animals.

On 4 January, NSPCA inspector Kevin Khumalo from the farm animal protection unit assisted a trainee inspector from Mooi River SPCA, who was alerted to a truck incorrectly transporting allegedly stolen cattle.

Khumalo reported with shock that the cows had been “rendered completely immobile”, after being roped and chained on a three-hour journey from Giant’s Castle to Ixopo, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cattle were swiftly offloaded and taken to a place of safety. A criminal case has also been opened into the alleged theft of the animals.

“At the NSPCA, if cruelty wishes to present itself, we will make our presence known too and try by any means possible to abolish such cruelty,” the association said.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

