Four suspects dead, three firearms recovered after shootout in Soweto

Four suspects were shot dead following an attempted foiled cross pavement robbery in Soweto on Thursday, while South African Police Service (SAPS) officials recovered two rifles and a pistol.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the incident occurred around 2pm at a filling station in the Bram Fischer area after the police responded to information of a planned attack on a cash in transit (CIT) van.

“The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious looking vehicle’s following the CIT vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting monies from the ATMS situated at the said filling station.”

Mathe said a high speed chase ensued after two vehicle’s with a group of armed robbers fled the station when they noticed the police.

“Hot on their heels, the team followed the vehicle’s to an identified address in the area where a shootout ensued. Four suspects were shot dead while other suspects fled the scene.”

Meanwhile, SAPS national commissioner General Khehla Sitole hailed the vigilance of the officials.

“The vigilance of this team ought to be commended for executing our mandate as the SAPS without fear or favour.

“This incident should send a stern warning to all involved in all forms of criminality, especially violent crime, to steer clear of crime. We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilize all resources.

“The possibility of linking these suspects to a spate of violent crimes including the recent CIT heists in and around Gauteng cannot be ruled out.”

Members of the public are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 if they have seen or know the whereabouts of the suspects.

