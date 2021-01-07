Man arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old Eastern Cape girl

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday after allegedly raping a 13-year-old Eastern Cape girl. He was arrested on Wednesday near the PRD Building in Mthatha while on his way to East London, police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

“It is alleged that the suspect forcefully took a 13-year-old minor and raped her on 12 December 2020 until the next day,” Tonjeni said. A case was reported at the Mqanduli police station but the man “managed to keep away from police radar”.

He is expected to appear in the Mqanduli Magistrate’s Court. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the investigating officer Warrant Officer Zwelithini Gentsana for the arrest.

“Each arrest is a testimony of our members’ hard work in the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and rape,” Ntshinga said.

