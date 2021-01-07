Crime 7.1.2021 12:24 pm

Man held for possession of Ivermectin tablets at Durban airport

Christelle du Toit
According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of COVID-19 infections. Image: Supplied.

The man has been charged with being in possession of unregistered medicines and the importation of medicines without a valid permit.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a 43-year-old man for being in possession of Ivermectin tablets worth a market value of R100,000, at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the man had just arrived in the country from Dubai.

“He was found with 2464 tablets in his hand luggage at the King Shaka International Airport,” says Mathe .

EXPLAINER: Why SAHPRA doesn’t recommend Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

“The SAPS can confirm that the said medicine is not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority [SAHPRA],” Mathe added.

“According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of Covid-19 infections.”

The man has already appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court where he has been charged with being in possession of unregistered medicines and the importation of medicines without a valid permit.

The case has been postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

