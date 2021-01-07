Tshwane metro police issue warning over fake cops

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it has been informed of two men, driving a white VW Polo with a blue light, impersonating their officers.

In a statement, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the men were dressed in metro police uniforms and were pulling victims off the road to hijack them.

“They also take the victims with them and drop them off in another location,” said Mahamba.

According to Mahamba, most incidents were reported in Pretoria East.

“TMPD would like to emphasise that these are not TMPD officers but criminals impersonating officers,” he said.

“The TMPD, however, does have operational unmarked vehicles,” he added.

Motorists have been urged to be vigilant.

“When stopped by a suspicious unmarked vehicle, drive to a safe area or the nearest police station,” said Mahamba.

“Motorists have a right to request to see an appointment card from the officer when stopped.”

“We urge members of the public to work together with the police. Report any suspicious activity to TMPD on 082 891 2498/082 320 1757 or the nearest police station,” he concluded.

