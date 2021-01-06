Thief steals Covid-19 patient’s credit card, cleans R24K out of account

A patient’s credit card was stolen at Netcare St Augustine Hospital in Durban and his account cleared out while he was battling Covid-19 on 28 December.

Hospital management, the Netcare Group, confirmed the incident to News24 on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that a patient reported their credit card missing on 28 December.

“This incident is regrettable, as we always seek to avoid such incidents even in the face of the unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, hence our security precautions and safekeeping service,” said Netcare St Augustine general manager Heinrich Venter.

Tweeting about the incident, well-known Durban doctor Karin Morrow claimed the thief cleared the credit card out of R24 000, leaving 34 cents.

Morrow added that the money was spent in Verulam.

While Morrow also claimed that the patient’s phone was also stolen, the Netcare group could not confirm this.

Following the incident, the Netcare Group urged patients to not bring valuables to hospital or to hand them in for safekeeping.

Valuables

Venter reiterated that patients who chose to keep valuables with them while in hospital, did so at their own risk.

“We have a clear policy that we cannot accept liability and that a patient’s decision to keep their valuables instead, is entirely at the patient’s own risk,” he said.

“Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital has extensive security measures in place to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff members, as well as to safeguard patients’ valuables, such as wallets and cellphones, if these are handed in for safekeeping,” said Venter.

Venter added: “Our security personnel will gladly ensure the safekeeping of valuables, and they do this in accordance with our strict chain of custody paperwork to minimise the possibility of theft or loss in our hospital to the best of our ability.”

