Mpumalanga chief’s son dies after being gunned down at home

The son of a Mpumalanga chief was gunned down in a hail of bullets at his home.

Zwelithini Dlamini, 47, was shot and killed on Monday at his Matsulu home, outside Nelspruit.

Dlamini is the son of Chief Tikhontele Dlamini of Kalomshiya Tribal Authority. According to Sowetanlive, Dlamini was shot 13 times.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Dlamini H

“… suddenly an armed male suspect appeared and without saying a word, fired at Dlamini. The two, who are believed to be friends of the victim, took cover nearby and the gunman fled the scene,” said Hlathi.

Police and paramedics were alerted and upon arrival, Dlamini was declared dead at the scene.

“Police have opened a case of murder and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspect to come forward,” he added.

Members of the public can call Detective Captain Elvis Timothy Shabangu on 0824490339 or call the Crime Stop number.

Alternatively, the public can send information via the MySaps app which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

