3 arrested in Northern Cape drug bust

The Northern Cape police have arrested three people aged 27, 20 and 29 on Tuesday following a drug bust in Beaconsfield suburb, Kimberly.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said: “A search warrant was executed and upon arrival at the house, police found a man sitting outside. However before searching him, he swallowed a white substance.

“Further searches of his Toyota Yaris led the members to cat [the drug] hidden under the dashboard with an estimated value of R3000, and upon searching his house, tik was found in an empty yoghurt container with an estimated street value of R48,900.

“The police seized the drugs and a vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime,” said Gamieldien.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Kimberley Regional Court on Thursday.

