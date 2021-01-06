KZN man allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend 14 times

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on the police to track down a man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child 14 times, before leaving her for dead.

It is alleged that during the Christmas weekend, the man entered the woman’s house in Willowfountain, KwaTomu, in Pietermaritzburg while his ex-girlfriend was sleeping and that he demanded that they get back together.

The man allegedly threatened the woman and threatened to kill her children after she refused to rekindle their relationship and then allegedly dragged her out of bed.

“The heartless man stabbed the 36-year-old woman and left her for dead. The victim was rushed to hospital after she crawled to the neighbour’s house,” Khoza said.

The MEC expressed concern that the suspect was still at large, saying he could return “to finish her off”.

“The woman had ended their relationship and the attempt to get her back failed. This man decided to abuse and stab the defenceless woman who had lost interest in him,” Khoza said, describing the man’s actions as “cowardly”.

The MEC said the man should be arrested swiftly and prosecuted.

“As a province, we have been dealing with a lot of incidents of gender-based violence and we want to see all those involved being arrested and successfully prosecuted,” Khoza added.

Khoza said social workers would also look into the option of removing the victim from her home and taking her to a safe place.

The MEC called on members of the public to work with the police to ensure that the perpetrator gets arrested.

“We need communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies, government and all other sectors to end the scourge of gender-based violence,” she said.

The department has sent a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the woman and her children.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

