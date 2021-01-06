Woman’s decomposing body found in shallow grave in boyfriend’s backyard

The decomposing body of a 44-year-old woman was discovered buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the house of her 34-year-old boyfriend in Sharpeville, Sedibeng.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the boyfriend was arrested on Monday.

Masondo said the woman’s relatives had confronted the man, asking him about the whereabouts of the woman after they had made numerous unanswered calls to her since Christmas Day.

ALSO READ: Three arrested for murder of Eastern Cape initiates

“The relatives went with the suspect to Sharpeville SAPS to report a missing person after the latter, who was staying with the deceased, denied any knowledge of her whereabouts.

“A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect’s house in Sharpeville. The members arrived on site to a stench coming from the backyard and immediately activated the relevant role players that include search and rescue K9 [unit]. The operation by the K9 indeed confirmed that a body was buried in the yard. The pathology services exhumed the body from a shallow grave and the identity of the deceased was subsequently determined and confirmed by the family members.

“The suspect was arrested on the spot and charged with the murder of her girlfriend. He is expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 7 January 2021.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.