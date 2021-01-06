Three arrested for murder of Eastern Cape initiates

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of three initiates at Jojweni village, Tsomo.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, said a task team that was assembled to investigate the murders arrested the suspects on Monday and Tuesday.

“The three [initiates] aged between 19 and 20 years were found fatally wounded, with gunshot wounds on their upper bodies on Saturday, 2 January 2021 at about 8am, inside a traditional initiation hut, ibhoma,” Tonjeni said.

Tonjeni said the suspects, aged 27, 35, 37, were expected to appear at Tsomo Magistrate Court on Wednesday, each facing a charge of murder.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the task team for a job well done.

“Now we have arrested three suspects, let the full might of the law take its course. We are full of appreciation for the support received from the members of the community. Your support was instrumental in this breakthrough,” she said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

