Eastern Cape police on the hunt for alleged murder suspect

Eastern Cape organised crime investigators have launched a manhunt for an alleged murderer.

Darren Lee Witbooi is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Chester Williams, 24, on 13 December.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Witbooi – who resides in Leith Road in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth – had been on the run ever since.

It is alleged that on 13 December, at about 08:00, Williams was kidnapped by three gang members in Fitchard Street, Helenvale.

“Williams’ friends approached the gang members and begged them to release Williams as he was not involved in any gang activity. While negotiating with the gang members, Williams managed to free himself and ran.

“Witbooi then fired several shots at the fleeing Williams. He was shot multiple times and died on the scene,” Naidu claimed.

Anyone who can assist the police in tracing Witbooi is asked to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Xolani Sokanyile on 082 442 2270, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

