Two cops shot during robbery at North West supermarket

North West police have launched a manhunt for alleged robbers who also shot and injured two officers.

On Monday, four unidentified men allegedly robbed a supermarket, fired shots and wounded he two in Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokwabone said the masked robbers allegedly pointed a firearm at a cashier before emptying the cash register of an undisclosed amount of money before running out of the store.

While the alleged robbers were leaving the store, a police officer entered and they managed to disarm him of his service pistol.

The robbers fired several shots at a Rustenburg Flying Squad car parked outside, injuring a sergeant and warrant officer.

The officers suffered wounds on their hands and arms. One has been released from hospital while the other is still receiving treatment.

Mokwabone said the robbers fled the scene in a silver VW Polo.

Mokwabane said anyone with information about the incident should contact Captain Tyson Ndlovu on 071 481 2867 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

