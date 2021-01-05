Suspect nabbed after allegedly stabbing psychiatric patient to death in Limpopo hospital

The DA has called on the Limpopo health department to prioritise patient safety at the province’s facilities after a 77-year-old psychiatric patient was stabbed to death on Sunday.

Loos Nkosi was killed at Evuxakeni Psychiatric Hospital in Giyani, allegedly by another patient.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man.

DA health spokesperson in the province, Risham Maharaj, called on Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to prioritise patient and worker safety.

“The province is in the midst of a surge in Covid-19 cases but the department cannot drop the ball on the safety of patients and staff at its facilities, especially vulnerable patients at a psychiatric hospital. This incident should not be taken lightly by Ramathuba and her department.

“Similar incidents should be avoided by putting measures in place to prioritise the safety of patients and staff in our healthcare facilities,” Maharaj added.

Limpopo social development spokesperson, Witness Tiva, said social workers and the police were trying to trace Nkosi’s family.

Tiva said Nkosi was admitted to the facility in 2003.

“The only information in his file is that he was admitted in 2003 but there [are] no contact details for any family members and no form of identification.”

