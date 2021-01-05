Six dead foetuses found under rubbish heap in Durban

Police have opened a case of concealment of birth after six dead foetuses were found wrapped in plastic near Albert Park, Durban.

According to Andreas Mathios, Blue Security spokesperson, a patrol officer was waved down by vagrants along McArthur Road on Saturday.

“When the officer went and had a look, he saw what looked like frozen foetuses. It was like they were recently aborted because they were so small and you couldn’t really tell whether they were male, female, black, white or Indian,” said Mathios.

Mathios said the foetuses were buried under a heap of rubbish and were uncovered by vagrants who were searching for food.

“It was not a pretty sight, you couldn’t stand really to look at it,” said Mathios.

Colonel Thembela Mbhele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said a case was opened at the Durban Central police station for further investigation.

“(The) six foetuses that was packed in a bag was dropped by an unknown man who was traveling in a vehicle with an unknown registration,” she said.

This article was republished from Berea Mail with permission

