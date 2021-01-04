Durban ‘drug kingpin’ Teddy Mafia shot dead, killers beheaded by community

Three men, including suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, aka Teddy Mafia, were shot dead in Shallcross, south of Durban on Monday in an alleged ongoing drug turf war.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media, showing the community avenge Pillay’s death by decapitating his killers.

According to KwaZulu Natal (KZN) South Africa Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, Pillay sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and later died in hospital.

“The daughter of this well-known drug dealer, was informed by her father that he would be expecting visitors earlier on Monday afternoon.

“She left him and went to the back of the house. Shortly after that, she heard gunshots and when they investigated they found he had been shot. He was rushed to hospital, where we were told, he later passed on.”

Naicker said that Pillay’s two alleged hitmen were thereafter beheaded and their bodies set alight in by community members.

“Police officers who arrived on the scene were attacked by the community members after responding to reports of gunshots in the area. Investigations have already been launched by the police.”

Pillay was previously arrested following a raid in his home in April last year. He then was granted R5 000 bail at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court,

In March 2019, Pillay’s son – Devendren Lionel Pillay – was also shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

The 38-year-old was alleged to have been standing with a group of people on the pavement outside his home when a vehicle allegedly drove past them while firing a hail of bullets at the group according to Rising Sun Chatsworth.

A case of murder was opened at the Chatsworth police station.

