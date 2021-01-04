G4S security guard shot dead in Free State cash-in-transit heist

The Free State South Africa Police Service (SAPS) have launched a manhunt after a group of armed robbers hit a G4S cash-in-transit van.

According to Free State SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the incident claimed the life of a G4S security guard.

“The incident occurred at around 11:45 in Heidedal while the security officials were conducting their daily duties collecting cash at a local supermarket, when they were accosted.

“In the process, money was taken, the security official disarmed off his service pistol and thereafter shot and wounded. Sadly, the 29-year-old security official was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

Mathe said police recovered a vehicle – a Nissan NP 300 – that was utilized by the armed robbers at the scene, which was later found to be stolen in a hijacking incident earlier this year in Mangaung.

“Reports indicated that the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger.”

Mathe further urged the public to come forward with any information.

“Members of the public that may have seen what transpired and/or have information on this incident, are requested to contact their nearest police station or contact the crime stop number on 08600101111.

“The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole has instructed police in the Free State to mobilize all resources with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to apprehend those responsible for this crime.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.