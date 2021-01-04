Cops nab more than 2000 suspects in Limpopo during festive season

About 2 015 suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for contravening Lockdown Level 3 regulations, and for various crimes, during the festive season.

Police also seized firearms, drugs, and liquor during their operations which began on 28 December until Monday.

The various charges faced by those arrested are:

Rape

Possession of stolen vehicles

Possession and dealing in drugs and illicit cigarettes

Selling fireworks without permits, murder and attempted murder

Robberies and burglaries

Assault on police and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Malicious damage to property

Possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Stock theft and possession of suspected stolen property

Illegal gambling and public drinking

Common robbery, armed robbery and shoplifting

Driving under the influence of liquor

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said all the suspects, aged between 29 and 69, are expected to appear in court soon.

