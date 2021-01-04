Crime 4.1.2021 07:15 pm

Cops nab more than 2000 suspects in Limpopo during festive season

News24 Wire
Cops nab more than 2000 suspects in Limpopo during festive season

Picture: iStock

Police also seized firearms, drugs, and liquor during their operations which began on 28 December until Monday.

About 2 015 suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for contravening Lockdown Level 3 regulations, and for various crimes, during the festive season.

Police also seized firearms, drugs, and liquor during their operations which began on 28 December until Monday.

The various charges faced by those arrested are:

  • Rape
  • Possession of stolen vehicles
  • Possession and dealing in drugs and illicit cigarettes
  • Selling fireworks without permits, murder and attempted murder
  • Robberies and burglaries
  • Assault on police and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
  • Malicious damage to property
  • Possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition
  • Stock theft and possession of suspected stolen property
  • Illegal gambling and public drinking
  • Common robbery, armed robbery and shoplifting
  • Driving under the influence of liquor

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said all the suspects, aged between 29 and 69, are expected to appear in court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition