Fake booze warning issued after massive bottle-cap theft

The South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) says one of their members reported an armed robbery at their production facility as the country entered its amended level 3 lockdown.

According to SALBA chairperson Sibani Mngadi, the robbery occurred on 30 December, two days into the latest booze ban.

“Thousands of bottle closures [caps] were stolen,” he said. “One of the illicit alcohol practices is to refill used, branded bottles with illegal alcohol, reseal them and sell that to consumers. This practice poses a major health risk to consumers.”

Mngadi also urged South Africans to drink their legally bought liquor at home, not in public.

“Under the current circumstances where we need to curtail all forms of gathering to slowdown the spread of infections, home consumption remains the safe option for those who chose to consume alcohol,” he said.

“In addition to reducing the exposure of Covid-19 infections, home consumption also reduces the risk of drinking and driving which is historically prevalent during the festive season.”

Mngadi said that a large number of South Africans observed the regulations put in place for 14 days to curb the rise in infections, hospital admissions, and mortality as a result of the second wave of the pandemic.

“Our observation is that many South Africans stayed at home during this period in line with the extended curfew of 9pm to 6am, leading to the reduction in the potential injuries arising from interpersonal and group interaction at night, movement of traffic and other risk factors for trauma,” said Mngadi.

Mngadi urged the public to drive safely as a large number of people would be returning from holidays, and that they should continue to observe lockdown regulations, particularly the mandatory wearing of masks.

“This is critical to our country’s effort to flatten the curve of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mngadi.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

