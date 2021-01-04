KwaZulu-Natal community nabs suspected school burglars

The community of KwaJobe in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday assisted police in the province in apprehending six suspects alleged to be behind a burglary at a local primary school.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Nqobile Gwala said at around midnight, community members spotted two suspicious vehicles parked near a local primary school.

“The community mobilised and managed to apprehend a total of six suspects aged between 24 and 43. The suspects were assaulted by the community members and one of the suspects, aged 35 died, at the scene,” Gwala said.

Gwala added that the other five suspects were handed over to the police.

“One of the suspects was found with a licensed firearm. The community set the two vehicles that were used by the suspects alight. It was then established that the primary school in KwaJobe was broken into. The fence of the school was cut and the doors were also damaged. Charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and burglary were opened at Jozini [police station].

“The police were given information about another vehicle with unknown occupants that had fled the scene towards Mbazwana. Police at Mbazwana intercepted the vehicle with five occupants. A total of five computers, two flat screen TV sets and house breaking implements were found from the suspects.

“The suspects aged between 21 and 32 were then placed under arrest for burglary and possession of housebreaking implements. The investigation revealed that the computers were stolen at a school in Mbazwana. It is alleged that the fence was cut by the suspects. Police impounded the vehicle for further investigation.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the community for assisting the cops in the fight against crime.

“Whilst we appreciate the proactive action by the community, I am also appealing to citizens not to break the law by assaulting suspects and destroying property which is required as evidence,” he added.

